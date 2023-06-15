FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 15, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Hot and humid again for Thursday. The start of the day is already very warm and muggy with morning temperatures in the upper 70s.

Afternoon highs will soar to mid 90s, but the real heat comes with high humidity that’s making it feel like up to 108 degrees.

A heat advisory will remain in effect at least through Friday evening for Palm Beach County due to high heat indices.

Storms will develop in the middle of the afternoon on Thursday and last through evening hours. Expect tropical downpours tracking west to east. Localized flooding is possible during the late afternoon commute.

The hot 90s will continue through the weekend and for next week. While more moisture returns for the weekend, there will be lots of sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by late-day showers and storms.

Rain chances drop early next week as Saharan dust sweeps into the area and brings hot, hazy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

