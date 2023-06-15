Get Savvy in :60 - How to save at the Palm Beach Zoo this June

Get Savvy in :60 - How to save at the Palm Beach Zoo this June
By Megan Hayes
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
If you haven’t visited the Palm Beach Zoo lately, put it on your summer bucket list! You can visit exhibits like the Lorikeet Loft where you can walk through the aviary, buy nectar and feed the birds. Plus, see animals like koalas, tigers, black bears, panthers, and more!

Start the day or finish off your visit with a stop at the splash pad. Pack swimsuits and towels so the little ones can cool off at the fountain during the hot summer days. There is a changing hut for you to use at the Zoo, and everything you need to have a fun day in the sun!

This summer, you can save BIG at the Palm Beach Zoo! From June 1 - July 31, 2023, two children ages 3 – 12 get in free for each full-price adult admission. Children age 2 and younger are always free at Palm Beach Zoo. Learn more at PalmBeachZoo.org.

