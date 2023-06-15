Gov. DeSantis to make environmental announcement in Fort Pierce

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, will make an environmental announcement on the Treasure Coast on Thursday.

According to his office, DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Pelican Yacht Club in Fort Pierce at 9:15 a.m.

Joining DeSantis will be Shawn Hamilton, the secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

