Gov. Ron DeSantis signs record-breaking budget for Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the Pelican Yacht Club in Fort Pierce Thursday morning signing a record-breaking budget for Florida.

The $116 billion budget includes funding for several issues DeSantis has been campaigning on, from school choice to environmental protection.

“I think this is probably the strongest environmental budget in the history of Florida," said DeSantis.

The budget allots $6.8 billion dollars for environmental protection, $3.5 billion of which goes specifically to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. About $2.5 billion goes specifically to protecting and restoring waterways and natural habitats, like the Everglades.

Out of that, $100 million will go to the Indian River Lagoon in St Lucie County.

Fisherman Briton Shockland explains how the budget DeSantis signs impacts his industry.

“Clean water is a part of the livelihood of the people here today and the folks who call this marina home," said Shawn Hamilton, Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

It's a big issue for commercial fisherman, Briton Shockland.

He and his son were playing just down the street from the Yacht Club where DeSantis spoke. He told WPTV's Kate Hussey water quality is essential to his livelihood, and lately, it's been threatened by blue-green algae.

"I'm fourth generation," said Shockland, “the methods we use, if its same nets or trout lines, who wants to be grabbing algae all day?”

In addition to the environmental protection funding, the budget also includes $12 million to continue migrant flights out of Florida, something DeSantis has received criticism for, particularly from California Governor Gavin Newsome.

The budget also allots $1 billion to increase teacher pay in k-12 schools, an increase of $200 million.

The budget also includes $124.3 million to pay for salary increases for law enforcement and firefighters, as well as millions to provide $1,000 bonuses.

It also factors in tax breaks for young childcare products, like diapers.

"Helping people cope with rising prices and the economic squeeze," said DeSantis.

As a father, Shockland said he's thankful for that.

"The cost of living is just too high now," Shockland said.

Tyrone Collins, on the other hand, feels it's not enough, even criticizing the governor's funding for migrant flights.

"Help us man, help the blacks, help the Cubans, help us to survive in the state of Florida,” he said.

To take a look at the latest budget, click here.

