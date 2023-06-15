LIVE: Gov. DeSantis signs record $117 billion budget in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, is visiting the Treasure Coast on Thursday to sign the state's record $117 billion budget.

DeSantis is speaking at the Pelican Yacht Club in Fort Pierce.

Included in the largest spending plan in state history is more money for students and teachers — though critics said it’s still not enough compared to other states — along with additional funding for water quality, infrastructure, big legislation like universal school vouchers, migrant flights, and the affordable housing program.

