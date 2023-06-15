Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England

FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on Sept. 27, 2016. The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died, federal authorities said Thursday, June 15, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died, federal authorities said Thursday.

Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, was scheduled to face trial in October. He had pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut.

The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 but does not charge him with murder in his death.

In September 2016, Carman arranged a fishing trip with his mother, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, who was never found. Prosecutors allege he altered the boat to make it more likely to sink. Carman denied that allegation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver whose car vaulted: 'I thought I was going to die'
2 arrested for third-degree murder in death of Dwyer High School student
Study: Port St. Lucie has 6th worst commute in US
‘Poor’ health advisories listed at 3 beaches in Palm Beach County
Sweet, senior dog Rocky at Palm Beach County animal shelter adopted

Latest News

FILE - A science breakthrough was announced involving stem cells.
First synthetic model human embryo created, researchers say
180 plan to paddle from Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach
Detectives investigating shooting that killed man in Greenacres
1 arrested in deaths of 2 teens in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex