Palm Beach County educator to interview for Broward superintendent job

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The three finalists for superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, including an administrator in Palm Beach County, enter the last day of interviews Thursday with a decision expected later in the day.

Dr. Peter Licata, the Palm Beach County district's regional superintendent, overseeing 59 schools on the southern end of the county, will interview at 10:45 a.m.

The other finalists are Dr. Sito Narcisse, the superintendent for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana, and Luis Solano, deputy superintendent and chief operating officer for Detroit public schools.

Narcisse will interview at 9 a.m. and Solano at 12:30 p.m.

The finalists were named late last month.

During a Special School Board Meeting, each candidate separately will be interviewed by School Board members. Following the interviews, the board will welcome comments from the public, at approximately 2 p.m., before taking a final vote.

Valerie Wanza, the acting chief of staff for Broward County Public Schools, didn't make the final cut.

