Palm Beach County educator named new superintendent of Broward schools

A Palm Beach County administrator will become the next superintendent of schools in Broward County.

The Broward School Board, by a Thursday vote of 7-2, approved Dr. Peter Licata to lead the sixth-largest school district in the country.

Licata is currently the Palm Beach County district's regional superintendent, overseeing 59 schools on the southern end of the county.

He beat out two other finalists to win the job following a final round of interviews that took place Wednesday.

Licata will replace former school chief Dr. Vickie Cartwright who was ousted earlier this year over her leadership style. Cartwright only held the top job in Broward schools for about a year.

Scripps Only Content 2023