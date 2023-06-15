Patient suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound at Fort Pierce hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A patient with a firearm shot himself Thursday at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, police said.

The shooting took place at about noon.

Fort Pierce police said at the time of the incident two officers, who were assigned to the hospital, were already at the facility. Two other officers were also there handling an unrelated call.

As the officers attempted to speak with the patient and calm him, police said he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The patient received care from hospital staff and was still being treated late Thursday afternoon.

There were no other injuries reported.

The hospital is continuing to operate on its normal schedule. Police said the incident remains an open investigation.

