Shy, sweet Jesse up for adoption at Palm Beach County animal shelter

Jesse is one of hundreds of dogs at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control that needs a good home. She’s one of the longest residents right now, having been up for adoption since February.

Found as a stray in Belle Glade, the 2-year-old girl is gentle and sweet and shy.

Jesse is in a temporary foster home and to set up a meeting, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org.

“She is a little shy at first, being in a kennel can be very stressful, it can be a little intimidating," Melanie Perazzo said. "She’s been here for a long time, so we think she’s getting overlooked, just because she’s a little shy in her kennel.”

After a few minutes in the yard with WPTV, Jesse’s personality started to blossom. Jesse got the “zoomies” and became playful.

“She is such a lovely dog, she just needs to build that confidence, be outside," Perazzo said. "And she’s really looking for someone to be that person for her, to love her, to show her what it is to be really loved and cared for.”

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet like, Jackson, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Save the date for June 23-25! We are thrilled to announce that we are participating in Petco Love MEGA ADOPTION EVENT! ☀... Posted by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Look through the adoptable pets online here.The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

Those interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The animal shelter is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.

