2 arrested, including teen, following fatal Greenacres shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people, including a 17-year-old, are in custody after a man was gunned down in Greenacres this week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Junior Zelaya Castaneda and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested in the killing.

The suspects were booked at the main Palm Beach County jail and Juvenile Assessment Center on first-degree murder charges.

The shooting took place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the 150 block of Fleming Avenue.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries a short time after arriving.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators have not said what may have prompted the shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

13-year-old boy riding bicycle hit and killed by car in west Boynton Beach
Patient suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound at Fort Pierce hospital
Man's decomposed body found in Martin County
Study: Port St. Lucie has 6th worst commute in US
DeSantis says federal government is ‘wielding power unevenly’ in Trump case

Latest News

Fishing tournament set to reel in big donations for boater safety
Tropical depression could form next week, National Hurricane Center says
Storms damage Winn-Dixie, Home Depot in Okeechobee County
Palm Beach County killer Duane Owen executed