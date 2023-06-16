Driver arrested following fatal February crash in Delray Beach

A suspect was arrested Thursday morning following a fatal crash that occurred earlier this year in Delray Beach.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on Feb. 13 along Atlantic Avenue, killing a woman and injuring four others.

Police said Balmont Thompson, 28, was arrested in Miami by the South Florida Marshals Task Force.

Thompson faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and seven other charges. He was taken to the main Palm Beach County Jail.

Police said Youseline Pierre was traveling south on S. Military Trail through the W. Atlantic Avenue intersection when she was struck on the passenger side of her Mazda SUV by an eastbound Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed.

Pierre was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson, who was the driver of the Honda Accord, along with three passengers, were taken to a hospital with serious bodily injuries. Police said after a thorough investigation, a warrant was issued for Thompson's arrest.

