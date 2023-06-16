Jupiter man wins $1 million playing lottery scratch-off game

A Jupiter man just claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Friday that John Freudberg of Jupiter, president of JHF Consultants, Inc., claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Freudberg purchased his winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie located at 8924 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Tickets cost $50 to plan the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

The odds of winning $1 million playing this game is 1-in-267,739.

Scripps Only Content 2023