Tropical depression could form next week, National Hurricane Center says

An area of unsettled weather off the coast of Africa now has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

According to the latest advisory from the NHC, the tropical wave, located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands, could strengthen into a depression during the early or middle parts of next week.

WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast, June 16, 2023.

Forecasters said the wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and it could develop as it moves west at 15 to 20 miles per hour across the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean.

"Going into Monday, we'll have the hazy skies. 40% chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon. That chance increases as we head into Wednesday, first day of summer. Also by then, we'll probably be tracking a tropical depression as that tropical wave off the coast of Africa could develop," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, June 16, 2023.

According to the NHC, the wave has a 10% chance of development over the next two days, and a 50% chance over the next seven days.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist John Gerard said long-range models curve the system well away from the U.S.

Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual hurricane season forecast, which is considered one of the top indicators of the Atlantic hurricane season, and predicted "near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year."

The outlook calls for 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

