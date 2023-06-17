$50M worth of classic, contemporary cars on display at Old School Square

A special event on Saturday morning combined people's love for cars and giving back to the community.

The second annual Delray Beach Concours D'Elegance Car Show took over the heart of Delray Beach at Old School Square.

Around 100 classic and contemporary cars of all shapes and sizes worth $50 million were there for people to enjoy.

The proceeds benefited five charities in the area: Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Delray Citizens for Delray Police, Delray Fire Benevolent, Community Classroom Kitchen and Miracle League of Palm Beach County.

One man who showed off four of his cars said combining cool cars and charity is a great way to give back and celebrate Father's Day.

Elo, the Supercar Rooms Miami founder and creator, was honorary chairman.

“This is the second year," Elo, the collecotr, said. "It going to grow from here going forward. .. I know it matters not if you're not passionate but for me it's not the money. It's that we have such an eclectic group of cars here. From Corvettes to Mercedes to Alfa Romeros to Lamborghinis.

