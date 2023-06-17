Coast Guard rescues 4 mariners taking on water off Miami Beach

The Coast Guard rescued four mariners from a vessel taking on water 30 miles east of Miami Beach.

The HC-144 aircrew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of the 25-foot vessel taking on water at approximately 2 p.m., Friday.

A Station Miami Beach rescue crew arrived and towed the disabled vessel 30 miles before passing the tow to commercial salvage with no injuries reported.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew delivered a dewatering pump to help alleviate the initial flooding.

"Thanks to the strong coordination efforts from the rescue crews involved, we were able to bring each of these mariners home safe," Petty Officer 3rd Class Alain Carvajal, Station Miami Beach, said in a news release. "We remind all mariners to check their safety equipment and conduct a proper inspection of their vessel prior to getting out on the water."

