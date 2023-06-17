Man dies after pickup goes into canal near Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died Friday night after his pickup went into a canal on the south side of 41st Street near Vero Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.
 
At 6:27 p.m. FHP learned a 2001 gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling eastbound on 41st Street just east of 60th Court northwest of the Vero Beach city limits.

The truck went off the roadway to the right and onto the grass shoulder, FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said in a news release. It began to rotate clockwise and overturned. As the truck overturned, it entered a canal on the south side of 41st Street.

The roof area of the truck struck a driveway extending over the canal and came to a rest facing south on the driveway.

The driver was pronounced deceased at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce by hospital staff.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Patient suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound at Fort Pierce hospital
Man's decomposed body found in Martin County
13-year-old boy riding bicycle hit and killed by car in west Boynton Beach
Driver arrested following fatal February crash in Delray Beach
Palm Beach County killer Duane Owen executed

Latest News

Tri-Rail to begin testing Monday on FEC tracks in Miami
Fort Pierce dad killed one week before Father's Day
Florida batter Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after his home run with Jac Caglianone in the...
Gators come from behind to beat Virginia in CWS
Okeechobee County residents begin cleanup after 'crazy' storm