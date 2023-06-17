Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi-truck in western Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A West Palm Beach motorcyclist died in crash with a semi-truck near Florida's Turnpike early Saturday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO was dispatched at 4:26 a.m. after Wayne Gerald Doucet, who turned 39 Friday, was driving a 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster westbound in the No. 2 lane.

A 2015 Volvo truck, driven by a 34-year-old man, was making an eastbound turn onto Okeechobee Boulevard from the Florida Turnpike.

The motorcyclist had a red traffic signal and the truck had a green traffic signal, PBSO said.

Doucet failed to stop for the traffic signal and impacted behind the steer axle of the semi-tractor at the fuel tank, PBSO said.

Both vehicles came to final rest in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased

