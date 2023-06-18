On-duty Riviera Beach officer seriously hurt in crash; 2 in other vehicle dead

An on-duty Riviera Beach officer was seriously injured in a crash in which the driver and passenger in the other vehicle died early Sunday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Officer Carl Johnson was the driver of a 2022 Dodge Charger in the crash at 13th Street and Australian Avenue north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins confirmed he was on-duty at the time of the crash. PBSO took over the investigation though the crash occurred in Riviera Beach city limits.

Emergency personnel responded at 1:03 a.m. after Johnson traveling southbound on Australian Avenue within the inside lane, PBSO said in a traffic report.

The driver of a Hyundai was traveling northbound on Australian Avenue within the left turning lane.

As the Charger was approaching West 13th Street, the driver of the Hyundai turned left to travel west on West 13th Street.

During the crash, the front Dodge impacted into the passenger side of Hyundai. Both vehicles were redirected onto the southwest shoulder of the roadway, where they came to their final rest positions.

The unnamed driver and passenger of the Hyundai were pronounced deceased at the crash scene. Johnson was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2023