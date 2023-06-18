Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people

By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 9 people injured and one person dead, KMOV reports.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings.

The conditions of the injured individuals are unknown.

The deceased victim has not been publicly identified.

