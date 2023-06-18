Search called off for free diver missing in Bimini

The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defense Forces suspended a search Sunday afternoon for a free diver who worked in Palm Beach County and was missing in Bimini, Bahamas, since 4 p.m. Friday.

Coast Guard aircraft crews searched more than 673 square miles and 6.5 asset hours for Ryan Proulx, 31, who is from Connecticut and was a boat captain in South Florida. WFSB confirmed he was an East Hartford police officer from 2017-21.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Proulx family,” Lt. Cmdr. Matt Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer, said in a post on Twitter. “The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is one we never take likely.”

Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez in Miami told WPTV they sent two helicopters and a plane from Miami to aid in the search.



Proulx was last seen wearing a green top with red fins in the vicinity of Bimini Barge Wreck, 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet.

On Thursday, he had departed with eight others, including in wife, on two boats, from a marina in Palm Beach County.

Jupiter resident Steve Diffenbacher, a good friend of the missing man, had asked mariners who may be traveling across from Florida to be on the lookout.

"He was drifting northeast at 1.3 knots," Diffenbacher said. "He should be in the area of El Dorado shoal to Great Isaac.

A GoFundMe accounthas been set up for him. According to the post, the Law Enforcmenet family / friends of Ryan are trying to put together a group of Volunteer Divers who are determined to help search for Ryan in the Bahama Waters on their own time."

