South Florida free diver missing in Bimini

A South Florida free diver who departed in boats from a Palm Beach County marina with a group on Thursday has been missing in Bimini, Bahamas, since 4 p.m. Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is working with the Royal Bahamas Defense Forces to search for Ryan Proulx, 31, who is from Connecticut and works in South Florida as a boat captain.

He was last seen wearing a green top with red fins in the vicinity of Bimini Barge Wreck, 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet.

On Thursday, he had departed with eight others, including in wife, on two boats.

Steve Diffenbacher, of Jupiter and a good friend of the missing man, is asking mariners who may be traveling across from Florida to be on the lookout.

"He was drifting northeast at 1.3 knots," Diffenbacher said. "He should be in the area of El Dorado shoal to Great Isaac.

Diffenbacher can be reached at 772-708-7405 and the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast at 305-415-6800.

