South Florida free diver missing in Bimini

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A South Florida free diver who departed in boats from a Palm Beach County marina with a group on Thursday has been missing in Bimini, Bahamas, since 4 p.m. Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is working with the Royal Bahamas Defense Forces to search for Ryan Proulx, 31, who is from Connecticut and works in South Florida as a boat captain.

He was last seen wearing a green top with red fins in the vicinity of Bimini Barge Wreck, 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet.

On Thursday, he had departed with eight others, including in wife, on two boats.

Steve Diffenbacher, of Jupiter and a good friend of the missing man, is asking mariners who may be traveling across from Florida to be on the lookout.

"He was drifting northeast at 1.3 knots," Diffenbacher said. "He should be in the area of El Dorado shoal to Great Isaac.

Diffenbacher can be reached at 772-708-7405 and the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast at 305-415-6800.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Fort Pierce dad killed week before Father's Day
Man dies after pickup goes into canal near Vero Beach
Retirement income in Delray Beach, Port St. Lucie go far, according to survey
Patient suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound at Fort Pierce hospital
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi-truck in western Palm Beach County

Latest News

Riviera Beach police officer involved in crash
Event in West Palm Beach commemorates Juneteenth ahead of holiday
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi-truck in western Palm Beach County
Tiger Woods of the US and his partner Erica Herman leave at the the end of the opening ceremony...
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend appeals judge's decision on non-disclosure agreement