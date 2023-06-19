Broward County woman wins $1 million playing lottery scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A Broward County woman just claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Monday that Gena Kanov of Weston claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Kanov purchased her winning ticket at the Publix located at 5950 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Tickets cost $20 to play the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

The odds of winning $1 million playing this game are 1-in-756,000.

