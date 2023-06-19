Deputy, victim survive after flood waters suck them into drainage pipe

A Florida deputy's body camera captured the scary moments when he risked his life to save a person from flood waters.

The rescue occurred Friday morning in Escambia County in the Florida Panhandle.

The sheriff's office said Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth was on patrol and helping stranded drivers who were caught in rapidly rising waters.

At one point, Hollingsworth exited his patrol car to approach a driver who was trapped in the rising waters.

As he approached to rescue the person, the sheriff's office said Hollingsworth witnessed the victim go underwater and rushed to his aid.

During the rescue attempt, both the victim and Hollingsworth were sucked into a drainage pipe and swept underneath a four-lane roadway of Highway 98.

The sheriff's office said both the deputy and victim were submerged for about 30 seconds and traveled nearly 100 feet underwater. They eventually resurfaced on the other end of the roadway — lucky to be alive.

