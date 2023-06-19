Deputy, victim survive after flood waters suck them into drainage pipe

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Florida deputy's body camera captured the scary moments when he risked his life to save a person from flood waters.

The rescue occurred Friday morning in Escambia County in the Florida Panhandle.

The sheriff's office said Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth was on patrol and helping stranded drivers who were caught in rapidly rising waters.

At one point, Hollingsworth exited his patrol car to approach a driver who was trapped in the rising waters.

As he approached to rescue the person, the sheriff's office said Hollingsworth witnessed the victim go underwater and rushed to his aid.

During the rescue attempt, both the victim and Hollingsworth were sucked into a drainage pipe and swept underneath a four-lane roadway of Highway 98.

The sheriff's office said both the deputy and victim were submerged for about 30 seconds and traveled nearly 100 feet underwater. They eventually resurfaced on the other end of the roadway — lucky to be alive.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Search called off for free diver missing in Bimini
On-duty Riviera Beach officer seriously hurt in crash; 2 in other vehicle dead
Body found in Walmart parking lot near West Palm Beach
Fort Pierce dad killed week before Father's Day
Father's Day story: Surgeons at Good Samaritan Medical Center share bond

Latest News

Person shot at Clematis Street nightclub in West Palm Beach
Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep (12) throws in the first inning against Oral Roberts in a...
Gators take down Oral Roberts in CWS
PBSO set training exercise at courthouse during holiday
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: A man uses an ATM at a Bank of America branch on April 16, 2014 in New...
PBSO warns about bank jugging amid arrests of 2 people accused of the crime