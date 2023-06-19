Man who stole vehicle with child inside could be hiding in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Law enforcement in South Florida is searching for a man who they said kidnapped a child in Broward County and may be hiding in Palm Beach County.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Phillip J. Pepe Jr., 33, stole a car parked outside of an IHOP restaurant in Oakland Park on Saturday morning. A 3-year-old was in the car at the time of the theft.

Investigators said the vehicle, with the child inside, was found a few minutes later in Fort Lauderdale.

"They believe that he fled somewhere in Broward County or perhaps he fled somewhere in Palm Beach County," Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. He has a tattoo on his right arm and an abrasion under his left eye.

Pepe, a native of Delaware, has previously been arrested in Broward County on a variety of charges.

The sheriff's office did not say why they think he might be in Palm Beach County.

