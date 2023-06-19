Minor fatally shot after Boynton Beach fight

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A minor was shot dead Sunday night after a fight involving two groups occurred in Boynton Beach, police said.

Detectives said the incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. in a parking lot located in the 1200 block of Miner Road.

Police said two groups of minors were actively engaged in a fight.

A victim, whose name and age have not been released, was shot during the incident and later died from his injuries.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Search called off for free diver missing in Bimini
On-duty Riviera Beach officer seriously hurt in crash; 2 in other vehicle dead
Body found in Walmart parking lot near West Palm Beach
Fort Pierce dad killed week before Father's Day
Father's Day story: Surgeons at Good Samaritan Medical Center share bond

Latest News

Man who stole vehicle with child inside could be hiding in Palm Beach County
Deputy, victim survive after flood waters suck them into drainage pipe
Person shot at Clematis Street nightclub in West Palm Beach
Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep (12) throws in the first inning against Oral Roberts in a...
Gators take down Oral Roberts in CWS