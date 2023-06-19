Person shot at Clematis Street nightclub in West Palm Beach

Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT
One person was shot overnight at a downtown West Palm Beach nightclub, police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said they received a call for a person shot at the Loft Nightclub, located in the 200 block of Clematis Street, at 1:35 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Preliminary information indicated that the person suffered injuries described as not life-threatening, Jachles said.

No other information was immediately available.

