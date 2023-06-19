Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic Ocean

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon that Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean with 40 mphsustained winds.

Satellite imagery continues to show that the system is becoming better organized.

In a 5 p.m. advisory, NHC said the storm was moving west at about 21 mph and is expected to continue in this direction for the next several days. Bret is about 1,295 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands. On the forecast track, the system should will strengthen into a hurricane on Thursday or Friday and move across the Lesser Antilles late this week.

NHC said everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Also, a new tropical wave is moving behind the depression with a chance to gradually get better organized later this week. That system has a 40% chance of formation in the next two days and a 50% chance in seven days.

