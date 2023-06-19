Tropical storm watch issued for Barbados; Bret's winds now 45 mph

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
Tropical Storm Bret is now packing 45 mph winds as it continues moving west toward the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its 5 p.m. Tuesday advisory, the NHC said the storm was moving west at about 18 mph and is expected to continue in this direction for the next several days.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Barbados.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

It is no longer expected to strengthen into a hurricane, according to the latest updates from the NHC.

Forecasters said everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place.

"Once we get into Thursday, Friday, that's the point when it could potentially be an impact for the Leeward and Windward Islands, but also could make a turn toward the north into the Atlantic Ocean," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

In addition, a new tropical wave is moving behind Bret with a chance to gradually get better organized later this week. That system has a 70% chance of formation in the next two days and a 80% chance in seven days.

"But this one will go into the open waters of the Atlantic," Correa said.

