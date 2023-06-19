Tropical storm watches may be issued as Bret moves west

By Scott Sutton
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
Tropical Storm Bret is moving westward over the tropical Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday and tropical storm watches may soon be issued for the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its 11 a.m. advisory on Tuesday, the NHC said the storm was moving west at about 21 mph and is expected to continue in this direction for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret could move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. It is no longer expected to strengthen into a hurricane, according to the latest update from the NHC. Forecasters said everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place.

"Once we get into Thursday, Friday, that's the point when it could potentially be an impact for the Leeward and Windward Islands, but also could make a turn toward the north into the Atlantic Ocean," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

Tropical Storm Bret, 5 a.m. on June 20, 2023.
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

In addition, a new tropical wave is moving behind the Bret with a chance to gradually get better organized later this week. That system has a 70% chance of formation in the next two days and a 80% chance in seven days.

"But this one will go into the open waters of the Atlantic," Correa said.

Tropical wave Invest 93-L, 5 a.m. on June 20, 2023.
