Central sewer program delayed in Martin County due to cost concerns

Tuesday, Martin County commissioners agreed to delay by 60 days the approval of a new sewer system for the Port Salerno and New Monrovia communities.

The decision comes after concerns from residents that the costs to hook up would be prohibitive.

Jennifer Dotson Cody-Kemp grew up in Port Salerno. Many members of her family still live in the area.

“People have spent their whole lives paying for their homes, becoming home owners,” Dotson Cody-Kemp said, as she walked down Southeast 47th Avenue.

The homes in Port Salerno are on septic tanks.

As part of its goal to eliminate septic tanks in the next decade, Martin County has targeted a thousand homes in the area to hook up to a future central sewer system.

It’s an idea Dotson Cody-Kemp agrees with in principle to improve the area water quality by keeping leaky sewage out and reducing the risk of algal blooms.

Jennifer Dotson Cody-Kemp explains how homeowners of Port Salerno cannot afford the increased costs associated with transitioning to sewer from septic.

Her issue though, is the cost.

“It’s another $749 on a tax bill. That’s a lot of money for these people,” Dotson Cody-Kemp said.

She took her concerns to the Martin County commission Tuesday, which had scheduled a vote to approve the new sewer system.

“The amount of money being allocated to septic to sewer conversions statewide is unprecedented,” Commissioner Doug Smith said.

Residents would be required to hook up within a year of the summer 2025 completion date, while also facing a nearly $12,000 hook up cost.

That figure that would be higher if the fee was paid out over time.

The $749 would be an annual charge over 20 years, as the county had received grants to cover about half of the $24.3 million program.

Martin County commissioners at a meeting to discuss sewer system June 20, 2023.

After hearing residents concerns, the commission decided to delay a decision for 60 days to see what other state and federal funds could become available in the coming months, in an effort to reduce the overall hook up costs.

“But you’ll leave today knowing your efforts hopefully chopped it in half,” Commissioner Ed Ciampi said.

Dotson Cody-Kemp understands there’s going to be some costs involved, but she considered this a small victory.

“Not every community is the same," she said. "Communities need to be dealt with on their merits and their characteristics.”

County commissioners also reminded residents that for every $1,000 in potential assessment reduction, the county needs to come up with another million dollars for the program.

