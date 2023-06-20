FAA ends ground stop for arriving flights in Fort Fort Lauderdale, Miami

Because of severe thunderstorms, the Federal Aviation administration on Monday issued a ground stop for flights bound for Miami, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood international airports.

The pause ended at 9 p.m.

The Miami and the Fort Lauderdale airports were under an advisory with ground stops issued for several hours. They began at 4:45 p.m. and extended to 7 p.m. and then to 8 p.m.

Some departures from the airports were also affected by the weather.

Travelers were advised to check the status of their flights for delays.

Palm Beach International was not under a ground stop. After 8 p.m., there was one flight depaertue delay and three arrival delays.

