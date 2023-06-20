FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 20, 2023

A very active pattern this week. Tuesday is shaping up to be hot, hazy, and humid with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A very active pattern this week. Tuesday is shaping up to be hot, hazy, and humid with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and feels-like temperatures reaching 100 degrees.

Storms will fire up in the late afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms today.

Afternoon highs will continue to reach the low 90s for the rest of the week.

MORE WEATHER: Tracking the Tropics

The official first day of summer is Wednesday as the summer solstice occurs. Wednesday will be the longest daylight hours of the year.

A high chance of storms will remain through the rest of the week as a surge of deeper tropical moisture arrives on Friday.

In the tropics, Tropical Strom Bret is expected to strengthen as it continues to track westward. The Eastern Caribbean should be on watch and monitoring the storm for possible impacts later this week or into the weekend. Then there is Invest 93L, which is expected to get better organized in the next few days.

