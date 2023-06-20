Jury consultant: Fort Pierce trail setting gives advantage to Donald Trump

The makeup of the five counties, where a group of 18,000 registered voters will make up a jury pool for the next two years, leans hard to the Republican conservative side.

A fraction of them would be chosen as prospective jurors, to be considered to decide the fate of former President Donald Trump, if he goes to trial in Fort Pierce.

Those five counties are St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River, Okeechobee and Highland.

Nationally known Jury Consultant Michael Boucher said attorneys for both sides will try to weed out the most partisan potential jurors if a Trump trial takes place in Fort Pierce.

Boucher said there’s another factor that helps Trump’s legal team— the five-county district has a high percentage of middle class homeowners.

“I think home ownership is indicative of those people who are on that cusp. They’re not rich, they’re not poor,” Boucher said. “Many have been spinning their wheels for years, so they identify with Trump’s position.”

Boucher said the five-county district has one more obvious advantage for Donald Trump— registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by 60 to 40 percent.

