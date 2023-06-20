Passenger attempted to open plane door during flight, officials say

People hold down a man who reportedly attempted to open a plane's door in the middle of a...
People hold down a man who reportedly attempted to open a plane's door in the middle of a flight on Monday.(Source: @_xury_ via Instagram/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCHEON, South Korea (CNN) - A 19-year-old Korean man attempted to open a plane door midair on a flight from Cebu in Philippines to Incheon airport in South Korea, according to officials from Jeju Airlines and Incheon airport police.

The flight departed Cebu at 1:49 a.m. local time from the Philippines on Monday. The man began to act strangely an hour into the flight.

The man, who was seated on the 16th row, complained to airline staff about feeling pressure on his chest and spoke in an inappropriate manner to staff, the Jeju Airline official said.

Flight attendants then moved him to the front row of the plane close to the exit door where they could monitor him. At this stage, the man ran towards the door and attempted to open it, the official said.

He was “immediately subdued by the crew, who used a lasso rope and tie wraps to keep him controlled for the rest of the flight,” the Jeju Airline official said.

The door did not open, there was no damage to the airplane and all the passengers were unharmed.

The airline handed the man over to Incheon airport police in Korea at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The police are questioning the man. Thus far, the man has not given a motive for his actions, according to Incheon airport police.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search called off for free diver missing in Bimini
Man who stole vehicle with child inside could be hiding in Palm Beach County
Person shot at Clematis Street nightclub in West Palm Beach
On-duty Riviera Beach officer seriously hurt in crash; 2 in other vehicle dead
Body found in Walmart parking lot near West Palm Beach

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site
A very active pattern this week. Tuesday is shaping up to be hot, hazy, and humid with...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 20, 2023
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Experience The Addams Family Musical at Maltz Jupiter Theatre this weekend
A very active pattern this week. Tuesday is shaping up to be hot, hazy, and humid with...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 20, 2023