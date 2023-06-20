Police search for driver in fatal hit-run crash of pedestrian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police in Delray Beach are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash of a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

At 12:12 a.m., a 36-year-old man was crossing North Congress Avenue inthe 200 block when he was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man has not been identified.

Investigators are looking for a 2016 to 2018 Honda Pilot that fled the area. The vehicle has front end damage, a possible cracked windshield and is missing the driver’s side mirror, police said.

Anyone with any additional information that could help is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Jesus Tabares at 56-1243-7800.

