Port St. Lucie K-9 Jaxson helps in several arrests

You could say he has a true nose for crime.

And it turns out, June has been a really good month for one Treasure Coast officer.

K-9 Jaxson is a member of the Port St. Lucie police department.

In the past week, the department said Jaxson helped stop a car burglary suspect.

Officers said when Jaxson found him, the suspect still had stolen items in his pockets and even left his phone in one of the vehicles he had burglarized.

A few days before that, Jaxson helped track down a suspect who police say threatened his family then took off into a wooded area.

Jaxson helped make an arrest even after the suspect reportedly punched the dog in the face.

And a few days before that Jaxson helped stop a woman who police say tried to evade arrest by trying to break into peoples' houses.

K-9 Jaxson joined the force in September 2020 as a Czech Shepard.

