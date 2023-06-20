Students have 3 weeks to learn musical at Maltz Jupiter Theatre

The “Addams Family the Musical” is being performed by middle and high school students this weekend at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

Normally when students put on a production as ambitious as "Addams Family the Musical," they get several months to work out the choreography, singing, costuming, lighting, and sound design.

For the teens attending the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's Goldner Conservatory Summer Camp, they get three weeks to work out all the details.

Mia, a Jupiter High School student, said creating costumes for Mortisha, Wedneday, Uncle Fester and crew on such a tight deadline was a challenge.

"We measured all of them on the second day, and then we were able to make purchases and we had to buy a couple dresses for each just to see which one we liked on them. And then from there, we embellished everything," Mia said.

The Addams Family franchise is currently experiencing a comeback due to Tim Burton's "Wednesday" TV series on Netflix.

"It is kind of stressful because it's such a big character, but I've always loved Wednesday Addams. She's been one of my dream roles to play her," said Natalie who is a student at Dwyer High School.

While this musical is based closer to the 50's television series it's themes are true to the cannon.

"The whole production's main theme is love and how it basically conquers all and it's trying to get Wednesday and Lucas together and their families to get along," said Sophia who is an actor that is attending Dreyfoos School of the Arts this fall.

Chase is a middle school student at Bak Middle School for the Arts. He said performing with the high school students is a little intemidating.

"It is a little because there's a lot of great actors and everything here. They have such talented people who really put very hard work into the show to make it possible. But it's great to work with them and learn from them so I can improve in the future," Chase said.

Kim Cozort Kay is the Director of Education for the Goldner Conservatory and said they will be ready in time for this weekend's performances.

"That little fairy pixie dust... magic dust sprinkles itself in to the rehersals and we'll be ready," Kay said.

Shows are Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. There are a few tickets left, they start at $25 plus taxes and fee. For more information, click here.

