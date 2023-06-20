West Palm Beach cruiser struck; both drivers have minor injuries, police say

A West Palm Beach police cruiser was struck by a BMW late Monday with both drivers taken to the hospital with minor injuries late Monday, the agency said.

The officer was not responding to a call when the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. at 2201 45th St. to the east of Interstate 95 and west of Congress Avenue, police posted on Twitter.

Both directions of 45th Street were closed.

#TrafficAlert 45th Street closed in both directions after a BMW struck a patrol car. Both drivers taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Charges pending against the BMW driver as crash investigation is ongoing. The officer was not responding to a call at the time. pic.twitter.com/EkRYSjhbjl — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) June 20, 2023

Charges are pending against the BMW driver as the crash investigation is ongoing, police said.

On Sunday morning, an on-duty Riviera Beach police officer was seriously injured in a crash in which the driver and passenger in the other vehicle died. Officer Carl Johnson was traveling southbound on Australian Avenue within the inside lane. The driver of the Hyundai was traveling northbound on Australian Avenue and turned left to travel west on West 13th Street.

