2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of man in January

A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a bicyclist in January in West Palm Beach.



Rigoberto Eusebio Duval, 34, of Palm Beach Gardens first was arrested in May and Devontae Colbert, 28, of West Palm Beach on Tuesday. They are each facing one count of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Edmund Glover, 34, of West Palm Beach, was riding a bicycle in the early morning hours of Jan. 9 in the 1700 block of North Congress Avenue at the Presidential Golfview condos when two men jumped out of a car and killed the victim. It was the first homicide in the city this year.

Family members told WPTV that the man was at the complex to visit his mother.

Officers quickly responded after several 911 calls into the West Palm Beach Emergency Communications Center. They found the victim lying on the pavement near one of the buildings. He had been shot multiple times and dead.

The U.S. Marshals Services, Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service were instrumental in the search for the suspects.



In March, Duval fled to Panama after a warrant was served on him and knew his arrest was imminent. He was in a ride share car with his girlfriend, leaving a resort, when a planned traffic stop led to his apprehension.

Duval was arrested the same day in Panama City, Panama, with the assistance of the State Department and Panamanian Special Forces. He made his first appearance in Palm Beach County in May.

Colbert, meanwhile, stayed in numerous motels in Broward and Palm Beach counties before fleeing to the Atlanta area.

As the fugitive task force was closing in on him, Colbert fled Georgia earlier this week and turned himself in at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.

Detectives have not disclosed the motive for the killing but believe the victim was targeted.

Both suspects are convicted felons and known gang members.

