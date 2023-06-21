3 people shot in Boynton Beach; Police respond to Dollar General

By Matt Papaycik
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Three people were shot Wednesday in Boynton Beach, including one victim who sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said the incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at 110 Northeast Eleventh Ave.

WFLX spotted multiple Boynton Beach police officers at a nearby Dollar General store, who also surrounded a home just one block away with their guns drawn.

Aerial video from chopper showed several police cruisers and a fire truck outside the store, located at 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at about noon.

One block north, more officers could be seen surrounding a home in the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue with their guns drawn.

It's unclear if the two scenes are connected.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said on Twitter it's "actively investigating an incident" within the 1000 block of North Seacrest Boulevard.

"We urge you to stay away from the area till further notice," the department said.

Chopper 5 view of Boynton Beach police on Northeast 11th Avenue on June 21, 2023.
Police said the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"This incident appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the community," Boynton Beach police said in a statement. "Detectives are actively investigating the situation to gather more information and to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting."

It's unclear if anyone is in custody.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

