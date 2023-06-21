38-year-old man dies after getting caught in rip current, officials say

FILE PHOTO - A 38-year-old man died after North Carolina officials said he was caught in a rip...
FILE PHOTO - A 38-year-old man died after North Carolina officials said he was caught in a rip current.(NOAA)
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A 38-year-old died after he was caught in a rip current near a barrier island off the coast of North Carolina, according to officials.

After receiving a 911 call, Pender County authorities responded to Lea Island near the Pender and New Hanover County line on Saturday for a water rescue of people stuck in a rip current.

First responders said they found a 38-year-old man, a 7-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl in need of rescue.

According to officials, the boy was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries, and the girl was treated and released on the scene.

Bystanders had begun performing CPR on the man, and first responders took over when they arrived. However, they said resuscitation was unsuccessful and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The responding officials said they wanted to thank the bystanders on the scene for their quick actions and hard work to attempt to revive the man.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: A man uses an ATM at a Bank of America branch on April 16, 2014 in New...
PBSO warns about bank jugging amid 4 arrests
For sale: Florida home owned by Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick
Residents react to Donald Trump trial set in Fort Pierce
On-duty Riviera Beach officer seriously hurt in crash; 2 in other vehicle dead
Elderly Indiantown woman who spends time helping others, loses home in fire

Latest News

Fraudsters targeting tech-savvy young adults through social media and online scams
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
FILE - The exam is designed to measure basic skills in math and reading.
Math and reading scores for American 13-year-olds plunge to lowest levels in decades
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion in Paris building injures 24