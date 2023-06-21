Bishop passes away 6 months after hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach

A South Florida bishop who was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash during a vigil for Boynton Beach teenager last December has passed away, his family said Wednesday.

A family spokesperson said Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, possibly died as a result of complications from the crash.

However, a Boynton Beach police department spokeswoman said the department cannot confirm Wright's cause of death until an autopsy is completed.

Boynton Beach police said Wright was attending a Dec. 26, 2022 vigil for 13-year-old Stanley Davis III when he was struck by a white Chevy Camaro just after 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal Highway.

The December vigil took place where Davis crashed his dirt bike after an attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach police on Dec. 26, 2021. The teen was traveling 85 miles per hour at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver, identified by police as Jamal Lormejuste, 18, took off from the scene but was arrested months later.

Although a Florida Highway Patrol investigation found that Boynton Beach police officer Mark Sohn did not act improperly while pursuing Davis and should not face any charges, the city manager concluded that Sohn didn't adhere to policies and procedures during the events leading to the crash.

Sohn, who has not been criminally charged in the case, was eventually fired from the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Davis' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sohn and the city of Boynton Beach.

