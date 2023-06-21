Boynton Beach teacher serving up success on national cooking competition

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A high school teacher in Boynton Beach is almost in the lead in a national cooking competition.

Janice Konigsberg is a teacher at SouthTech Academy and also a contestant in the Favorite Chef competition, where she is currently in third place.

Cooking isn't a chore for Konigsberg, it's a comfort, especially when making her favorite recipe.

"Chicken pot pie to me is like bringing my grandmother bac. This was her favorite thing to make for family dinners and family holidays," Konigsberg said.

Originally from New Jersey, she's put a South Florida spin on the family recipe. The result? Delicious chicken pot pie empanadas.

She's hoping one day she can share them with all of us from her own food truck.

"That is the dream. Isn't that everyone's dream to have a food truck these days? Especially where I live here there's a food truck invasion every Thursday. And what's missing is a soup and stew truck, The comfort food that I like and love," Konigsberg said.

So what's holding her back?

"Getting the food truck. If I win this competition, that's $25,000. That's a good start," Konigsberg said.

The competition is called Favorite Chef with Carla Hall, a Top Chef and Food Network star who Konigsberg follows.

On a whim, she applied to be a contestant and then forgot about it.

"That last week of school, out of nowhere, I get a text from Favorite Chef saying you are accepted into this competition. You are in it," Konigsberg said.

The contest is completely online. The first round of voting ends at 10 p.m. Thursday. Konigsberg is asking for our help to get enough votes to advance to the next level and share her delicious dishes with the community.

"In a food truck, you can go to where people are asking you to go. You can find your community. You can find good people, and I've decided to do a soup and comfort food truck or Jewish soul food," Konigsberg said.

To vote for Konigsberg, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: A man uses an ATM at a Bank of America branch on April 16, 2014 in New...
PBSO warns about bank jugging amid 4 arrests
On-duty Riviera Beach officer seriously hurt in crash; 2 in other vehicle dead
Elderly Indiantown woman who spends time helping others, loses home in fire
Port St. Lucie K-9 Jaxson helps in several arrests
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall

Latest News

FILE - A rout of giant African snails gather on Aug. 28, 2019, in a corner in Havana, Cuba....
Meningitis-causing giant African land snail detected in South Florida
Once again, there is a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms this Wednesday. Thunderstorms will...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 21, 2023
Once again, there is a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms this Wednesday. Thunderstorms will...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 21, 2023
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes questions from the media following NFL...
Police investigate Tyreek Hill in alleged assault