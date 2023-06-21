Boynton Beach teacher serving up success on national cooking competition

A high school teacher in Boynton Beach is almost in the lead in a national cooking competition.

Janice Konigsberg is a teacher at SouthTech Academy and also a contestant in the Favorite Chef competition, where she is currently in third place.

Cooking isn't a chore for Konigsberg, it's a comfort, especially when making her favorite recipe.

"Chicken pot pie to me is like bringing my grandmother bac. This was her favorite thing to make for family dinners and family holidays," Konigsberg said.

Originally from New Jersey, she's put a South Florida spin on the family recipe. The result? Delicious chicken pot pie empanadas.

She's hoping one day she can share them with all of us from her own food truck.

"That is the dream. Isn't that everyone's dream to have a food truck these days? Especially where I live here there's a food truck invasion every Thursday. And what's missing is a soup and stew truck, The comfort food that I like and love," Konigsberg said.

So what's holding her back?

"Getting the food truck. If I win this competition, that's $25,000. That's a good start," Konigsberg said.

The competition is called Favorite Chef with Carla Hall, a Top Chef and Food Network star who Konigsberg follows.

On a whim, she applied to be a contestant and then forgot about it.

"That last week of school, out of nowhere, I get a text from Favorite Chef saying you are accepted into this competition. You are in it," Konigsberg said.

The contest is completely online. The first round of voting ends at 10 p.m. Thursday. Konigsberg is asking for our help to get enough votes to advance to the next level and share her delicious dishes with the community.

"In a food truck, you can go to where people are asking you to go. You can find your community. You can find good people, and I've decided to do a soup and comfort food truck or Jewish soul food," Konigsberg said.

To vote for Konigsberg, click here.

