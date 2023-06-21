Explorers program competition preparing next generation of law enforcement

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
From sign-on bonuses to take home cars, law enforcement agencies throughout the state are looking for new ways to fill vacancies in this competitive job market.

But some older programs are also proving successful in preparing the next generation of law enforcement.

Out at the Sgt. Gary Morales Training Complex in St. Lucie County, dozens of young men and women are taking their turns at the range.

This is part of the 2023 Florida Sheriff’s Explorers Association Conference.

About 300 participants from 23 law enforcement agencies throughout the state are competing.

Branden Lanier, member of the Explorer Post with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, explains why is in the program and at the competition.

Nineteen-year-old Branden Lanier is a member of the Explorer Post with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

“Where I can learn first hand what law enforcement does on a day-to-day basis," Lanier said. "I was like ‘yes, this is something I want to do.’”

Beyond improving their marksmanship, the Explorers have been learning how to handle traffic stops.

Not only is this a competition, it serves as a recruitment tool for agencies across the state.

Detective Tanya Singley, Explorer alum, shares how the program influenced her career in law enforcement.

St. Lucie County Deputy Robert Doty said it was his involvement in the Explorer program that kept him on the right path.

“I was a good kid but I was going down the wrong path to be honest,” Doty said.

Now he’s a program advisor.

“It’s actually awesome to watch these kids become successful,” Doty said.

Detective Tanya Singley is also an Explorer alum.

St. Lucie County Deputy Robert Doty shares how rewarding it is to see Explorers complete the program and become successful in law enforcement.

The SWAT team member has been with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office eight years.

“Fell in love with law enforcement, because of it," she said. "Learning how to shoot a gun, learning real world scenarios."

Explorer programs involve kids ages 14 to 21 and while not every participant goes into law enforcement, for those who choose this path, organizers said it provides valuable training, and builds bridges between young people and law enforcement.

The competition wraps up this weekend.

