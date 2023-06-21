Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Boynton Beach shooting, police say

A man was shot Wednesday evening in Boynton Beach after three other people were injured in a separate shooting earlier in the day, police said.

The latest shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. at 3035 East Palm Drive.

Police were looking for two people connected to the shooting and urged residents near the area to stay inside.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Wednesday's shootings are about two miles away from each other.

These shootings come after a teenager was gunned down Sunday night in Boynton Beach.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

