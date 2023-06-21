Meningitis-causing giant African land snail detected in South Florida

FILE - A rout of giant African snails gather on Aug. 28, 2019, in a corner in Havana, Cuba....
FILE - A rout of giant African snails gather on Aug. 28, 2019, in a corner in Havana, Cuba. Invasive giant African land snails that can eat building plaster and stucco, consume hundreds of varieties of plants and carry diseases that affect humans have been detected once again in Florida, where officials said Thursday, July 7, 2022, work has begun to eradicate the pests. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A portion of a South Florida county is under quarantine after an invasive giant snail that causes a health risk to humans has been detected.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release Tuesday that the detection of the giant African land snail was confirmed earlier this month in the Miramar area of Broward County.

According to the FDACS, these snails "pose a serious health risk to humans by carrying the parasite rat lungworm, known to cause meningitis in humans."

They're also known to cause extensive damage to Florida's agriculture and have twice been eradicated. The most recent detection was found last year in Pasco County.

USDA life cycle of giant African snail revised July 2022
USDA life cycle of giant African snail revised July 2022

The quarantine area starts at the intersection of Pembroke Road and University Drive, south on University Drive to Northwest 215th Street, east to Southwest 62nd Avenue and north to Pembroke Road.

Under the quarantine, it is illegal to move a giant African land snail or plants, soil, compost, or yard waste in or out of the quarantine area without state approval.

The state is using a metaldehyde-based molluscicide – or snail bait – as treatment.

According to the FDACS, metaldehyde disrupts the mucus production ability of invasive snails, reducing their digestion and mobility and making them susceptible to dehydration. Snails that have eaten metaldehyde begin to die within days of ingestion.

Property owners within the quarantine zone will be notified in person or by posted notice at least 24 hours in advance of the planned pesticide treatment.

The news came on the same day that Florida Atlantic University announced the detection of a non-indigenous sea snail found in the Lake Worth Lagoon in December.

Dr. Anton Oleinik, professor of geology at FAU, suspects that the Naria turdus, which is native to the Indian Ocean and Red Sea, arrived as a "stowaway" on a cargo ship at the Port of Palm Beach.

"The introduction of Naria turdus in the western Atlantic and Florida's coastal waterways raises a number of questions about this particular species," Oleinik said. "The key question is what exactly made this sea snail, among many other similar species, so successful in expanding its natural biogeographic range halfway around the world and securing a firm foothold in the western Atlantic and Florida's southeast coast? Its history of invasions and apparent adaptability makes us wonder where it will show up next."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: A man uses an ATM at a Bank of America branch on April 16, 2014 in New...
PBSO warns about bank jugging amid 4 arrests
On-duty Riviera Beach officer seriously hurt in crash; 2 in other vehicle dead
Elderly Indiantown woman who spends time helping others, loses home in fire
Port St. Lucie K-9 Jaxson helps in several arrests
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall

Latest News

Once again, there is a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms this Wednesday. Thunderstorms will...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 21, 2023
Once again, there is a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms this Wednesday. Thunderstorms will...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 21, 2023
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes questions from the media following NFL...
Police investigate Tyreek Hill in alleged assault
Daisy, longest dog resident of Palm Beach County shelter, needs good home