Police investigate Tyreek Hill in alleged assault

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated in an alleged assault that occurred last weekend in Miami-Dade County, police said.

The alleged assault took place Sunday, Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday in an email to WPTV.

Rodriguez didn't provide any further information.

However, WPLG reported that Hill got into a "disagreement" with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Park marina that resulted in Hill hitting the man.

Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins after he was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The seven-time Pro Bowl player set Miami's single-season record for receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble 57 yards during the second quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," team spokeswoman Anne Noland told WPTV in an email. "We will reserve further comment at this time."

The alleged assault took place one day before Hill's football camp in Boca Raton.

