Police respond to Dollar General, surround nearby home with guns drawn

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Multiple Boynton Beach police officers on Wednesday have responded to a Dollar General store and have also surrounded a home just one block away with their guns drawn.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed several police cruisers and a fire truck outside the store, located at 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at approximately 12 p.m.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of police outside Dollar General

Chopper 5 video of police outside Dollar General in Boynton Beach

One block north, more officers could be seen surrounding a home in the 100 block of Northeast 11th Avenue with their guns drawn.

It's unclear if the two scenes are connected.

Chopper 5 view of Boynton Beach police on Northeast 11th Avenue on June 21, 2023.
Chopper 5 view of Boynton Beach police on Northeast 11th Avenue on June 21, 2023.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said on Twitter it's "actively investigating an incident" within the 1000 block of North Seacrest Boulevard.

"We urge you to stay away from the area till further notice," the department said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

