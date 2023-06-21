Police: Thief in custody after Seacoast Bank robbed in Port St. Lucie

A man is in custody after a Port St. Lucie bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded just before 1 p.m. to a Seacoast Bank located at 9698 S U.S. Highway 1, near the intersection of Southeast Tiffany Avenue.

Investigators said a man entered the bank and demanded cash from the teller while motioning he had a weapon. The robber then fled the area in a vehicle with a couple of thousand dollars that he stole from the bank, according to police.

The teller was not injured in the heist.

Police notified surrounding agencies, and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office spotted the robber's vehicle a short time later traveling northbound on U.S. 1.

At 1:19 p.m., a member of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle in the 2800 block of U.S. 1. Police said the thief was taken into custody without incident.

The name of the robber has not been released.

"Today's quick arrest is a testament to our strong partnership with our community and our neighboring law enforcement agencies," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement posted to Facebook. "Thankfully, no one was hurt."

No other details were immediately available.

